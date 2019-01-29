Intense Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore, up 59.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore in December 2018 up 59.15% from Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2018 up 351.81% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2018 up 4436.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2017.

Intense Tech shares closed at 36.65 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.81% returns over the last 6 months and -62.64% over the last 12 months.