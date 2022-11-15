Intense Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 17.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 up 30.49% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.