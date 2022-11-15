Intense Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 17.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 up 30.49% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.
Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.
|Intense Tech shares closed at 71.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.23% over the last 12 months.
|Intense Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.01
|16.99
|17.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.01
|16.99
|17.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.76
|10.59
|9.72
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.26
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.29
|4.30
|2.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.61
|1.85
|4.40
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.26
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.77
|2.11
|4.47
|Interest
|0.01
|0.12
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.76
|1.99
|4.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.76
|1.99
|4.21
|Tax
|1.32
|0.68
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.43
|1.31
|3.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.43
|1.31
|3.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.43
|1.31
|3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|0.58
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|0.58
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|0.58
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|0.58
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited