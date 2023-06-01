Intense Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in March 2023 down 1.38% from Rs. 33.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 down 52.79% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2023 down 54.75% from Rs. 12.11 crore in March 2022.

Intense Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2022.

Intense Tech shares closed at 63.60 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.40% over the last 12 months.