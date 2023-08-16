Intellivate Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore, up 17734.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore in June 2023 up 17734.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 up 2076.93% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.28 crore in June 2023 up 14785.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Intellivate Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Intellivate Cap shares closed at 48.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 280.03% returns over the last 6 months