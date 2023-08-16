English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intellivate Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore, up 17734.16% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellivate Capital Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore in June 2023 up 17734.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 up 2076.93% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.28 crore in June 2023 up 14785.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Intellivate Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Intellivate Cap shares closed at 48.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 280.03% returns over the last 6 months

    Intellivate Capital Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4636.460.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4636.460.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.386.550.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.393.49--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.580.66--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.957.610.11
    Depreciation4.184.650.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.669.850.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.493.64-0.15
    Other Income4.622.930.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.106.57-0.10
    Interest2.973.240.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.143.33-0.12
    Exceptional Items--0.84--
    P/L Before Tax3.144.17-0.12
    Tax0.720.98--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.423.19-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.423.19-0.12
    Minority Interest-0.14-0.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.283.08-0.12
    Equity Share Capital4.304.302.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.89-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.530.89-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.89-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.530.89-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Intellivate Cap #Intellivate Capital Ventures #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!