Intellect Desig Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 313.27 crore, up 31.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.27 crore in September 2021 up 31.21% from Rs. 238.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.21 crore in September 2021 up 22.19% from Rs. 46.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021 up 43.14% from Rs. 65.95 crore in September 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in September 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 695.30 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and 192.02% over the last 12 months.