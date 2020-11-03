Intellect Desig Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.76 crore, up 32.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.76 crore in September 2020 up 32.2% from Rs. 180.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.00 crore in September 2020 up 445.35% from Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.95 crore in September 2020 up 2370.04% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2019.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2019.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 238.10 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 237.73% returns over the last 6 months and 27.36% over the last 12 months.