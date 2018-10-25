Intellect Desig Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 253.04 crore, up 65.62% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 253.04 crore in September 2018 up 65.62% from Rs. 152.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.53 crore in September 2018 up 789.03% from Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.44 crore in September 2018 up 309.71% from Rs. 15.24 crore in September 2017.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2017.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 196.70 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 51.89% over the last 12 months.