Intellect Desig Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.37 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.37 crore in March 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 280.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 72.91 crore in March 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in March 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 712.25 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.37 314.75 280.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 349.37 314.75 280.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 147.31 141.71 123.40
Depreciation 18.47 17.82 12.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.16 114.87 86.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.44 40.35 57.85
Other Income 10.89 10.31 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.33 50.66 60.40
Interest 0.64 0.68 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.69 49.98 59.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.69 49.98 59.33
Tax 19.95 10.30 3.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.74 39.68 55.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.74 39.68 55.73
Equity Share Capital 67.28 67.17 66.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 2.98 4.20
Diluted EPS 3.71 2.84 4.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 2.98 4.20
Diluted EPS 3.71 2.84 4.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
