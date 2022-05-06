Intellect Desig Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.37 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.37 crore in March 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 280.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 72.91 crore in March 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in March 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 712.25 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.