Intellect Desig Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 280.30 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.30 crore in March 2021 up 37.63% from Rs. 203.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2021 up 194.59% from Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.91 crore in March 2021 up 54.05% from Rs. 47.33 crore in March 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 822.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 241.73% returns over the last 6 months and 1,065.91% over the last 12 months.