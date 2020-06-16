Intellect Desig Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.67 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.67 crore in March 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 248.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2020 up 240.31% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.33 crore in March 2020 up 82.18% from Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2019.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2019.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 87.65 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.56% returns over the last 6 months and -67.14% over the last 12 months.