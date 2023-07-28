English
    Intellect Desig Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.86 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:Net Sales at Rs 423.86 crore in June 2023 up 17.01% from Rs. 362.25 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.85 crore in June 2023 up 29.08% from Rs. 40.94 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.27 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 80.93 crore in June 2022.
    Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2022.Intellect Desig shares closed at 577.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.77% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.
    Intellect Design Arena
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.86411.45362.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.86411.45362.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost196.09198.26160.99
    Depreciation21.4420.7719.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.41137.30126.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.9355.1255.64
    Other Income10.9010.646.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8365.7661.65
    Interest0.240.280.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.5965.4861.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.5965.4861.04
    Tax25.7425.5320.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.8539.9440.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.8539.9440.94
    Equity Share Capital68.0767.8667.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.922.973.06
    Diluted EPS3.792.842.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.922.973.06
    Diluted EPS3.792.842.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

