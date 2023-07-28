Intellect Desig Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.86 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 423.86 411.45 362.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 423.86 411.45 362.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 196.09 198.26 160.99 Depreciation 21.44 20.77 19.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 138.41 137.30 126.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.93 55.12 55.64 Other Income 10.90 10.64 6.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.83 65.76 61.65 Interest 0.24 0.28 0.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.59 65.48 61.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.59 65.48 61.04 Tax 25.74 25.53 20.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.85 39.94 40.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.85 39.94 40.94 Equity Share Capital 68.07 67.86 67.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.92 2.97 3.06 Diluted EPS 3.79 2.84 2.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.92 2.97 3.06 Diluted EPS 3.79 2.84 2.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited