 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intellect Desig Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.25 crore, up 30.49% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 362.25 crore in June 2022 up 30.49% from Rs. 277.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.94 crore in June 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 54.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.93 crore in June 2022 down 2.15% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 654.60 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 362.25 349.37 277.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 362.25 349.37 277.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 160.99 147.31 130.53
Depreciation 19.28 18.47 15.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.34 122.16 81.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.64 61.44 50.08
Other Income 6.01 10.89 17.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.65 72.33 67.14
Interest 0.61 0.64 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.04 71.69 66.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.04 71.69 66.26
Tax 20.10 19.95 11.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.94 51.74 54.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.94 51.74 54.46
Equity Share Capital 67.49 67.28 66.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 3.88 4.09
Diluted EPS 2.94 3.71 3.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 3.88 4.09
Diluted EPS 2.94 3.71 3.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Intellect Desig #Intellect Design Arena #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.