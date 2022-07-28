Intellect Desig Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.25 crore, up 30.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.25 crore in June 2022 up 30.49% from Rs. 277.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.94 crore in June 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 54.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.93 crore in June 2022 down 2.15% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 654.60 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.