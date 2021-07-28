Intellect Desig Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 277.62 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.62 crore in June 2021 up 30.46% from Rs. 212.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.46 crore in June 2021 up 39.87% from Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2021 up 42.43% from Rs. 58.07 crore in June 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 4.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 832.90 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.96% returns over the last 6 months and 484.49% over the last 12 months.