Intellect Desig Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 175.31 crore, down 9.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.31 crore in June 2019 down 9.71% from Rs. 194.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 100.87% from Rs. 58.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2019 down 85.56% from Rs. 67.47 crore in June 2018.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 255.25 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.14% returns over the last 6 months and 32.36% over the last 12 months.