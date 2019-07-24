Intellect Desig Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 175.31 crore, down 9.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:
Net Sales at Rs 175.31 crore in June 2019 down 9.71% from Rs. 194.16 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 100.87% from Rs. 58.63 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2019 down 85.56% from Rs. 67.47 crore in June 2018.
Intellect Desig shares closed at 255.25 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.14% returns over the last 6 months and 32.36% over the last 12 months.
|Intellect Design Arena
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.31
|248.91
|194.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.31
|248.91
|194.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|116.71
|187.41
|131.20
|Depreciation
|12.07
|9.82
|7.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.72
|40.76
|36.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.20
|10.91
|18.14
|Other Income
|8.87
|5.25
|41.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|16.16
|59.51
|Interest
|3.24
|2.69
|3.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.56
|13.47
|56.43
|Exceptional Items
|5.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|13.47
|56.43
|Tax
|--
|7.92
|-2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|5.56
|58.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|5.56
|58.63
|Equity Share Capital
|65.96
|65.89
|62.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.42
|4.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.41
|4.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.42
|4.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.41
|4.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited