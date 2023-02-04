 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intellect Desig Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore in December 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 314.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2021.

Intellect Design Arena
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.30 348.11 314.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 348.30 348.11 314.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.48 168.89 141.71
Depreciation 20.22 19.81 17.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.11 142.32 114.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.50 17.10 40.35
Other Income 24.09 8.40 10.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.59 25.50 50.66
Interest 0.74 0.56 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.85 24.93 49.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.85 24.93 49.98
Tax 14.68 7.99 10.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.17 16.94 39.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.17 16.94 39.68
Equity Share Capital 67.77 67.71 67.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 1.26 2.98
Diluted EPS 2.60 1.22 2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 1.25 2.98
Diluted EPS 2.60 1.22 2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited