Intellect Desig Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore in December 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 314.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2021.

