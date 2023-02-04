English
    Earnings

    Intellect Desig Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore in December 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 314.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2021.

    Intellect Design Arena
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.30348.11314.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.30348.11314.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost182.48168.89141.71
    Depreciation20.2219.8117.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.11142.32114.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5017.1040.35
    Other Income24.098.4010.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.5925.5050.66
    Interest0.740.560.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8524.9349.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8524.9349.98
    Tax14.687.9910.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.1716.9439.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.1716.9439.68
    Equity Share Capital67.7767.7167.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.262.98
    Diluted EPS2.601.222.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.252.98
    Diluted EPS2.601.222.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited