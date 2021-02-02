Intellect Desig Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 271.36 crore, up 49.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.36 crore in December 2020 up 49.3% from Rs. 181.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.59 crore in December 2020 up 283.11% from Rs. 36.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.16 crore in December 2020 up 511.68% from Rs. 20.20 crore in December 2019.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2019.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 344.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.95% returns over the last 6 months and 110.53% over the last 12 months.