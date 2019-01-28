Intellect Desig Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 234.64 crore, up 31.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.64 crore in December 2018 up 31.73% from Rs. 178.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2018 up 28.46% from Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.42 crore in December 2018 up 23.41% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2017.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2017.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 206.85 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.