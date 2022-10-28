 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intellect Desig Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.54 crore, up 16.68% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 527.54 crore in September 2022 up 16.68% from Rs. 452.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.77 crore in September 2022 down 42.24% from Rs. 79.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.86 crore in September 2022 down 19.79% from Rs. 118.27 crore in September 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.96 in September 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 507.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 527.54 541.30 452.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 527.54 541.30 452.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 267.99 265.48 226.76
Depreciation 29.45 28.08 23.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.59 158.82 107.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.52 88.92 94.50
Other Income 10.89 9.76 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.41 98.68 94.58
Interest 0.80 1.28 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.61 97.40 93.39
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.77
P/L Before Tax 64.61 97.40 90.62
Tax 16.16 24.21 10.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.45 73.19 79.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.45 73.19 79.79
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.10 -0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.44 -4.32 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.77 68.77 79.24
Equity Share Capital 67.71 67.49 67.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 5.14 5.96
Diluted EPS 3.29 4.94 5.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 5.14 5.96
Diluted EPS 3.29 4.94 5.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
