Intellect Desig Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 452.14 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.14 crore in September 2021 up 21.61% from Rs. 371.81 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.24 crore in September 2021 up 33.9% from Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.27 crore in September 2021 up 33.55% from Rs. 88.56 crore in September 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.47 in September 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 661.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 182.12% over the last 12 months.