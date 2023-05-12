English
    Intellect Desig Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.50 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

    Net Sales at Rs 615.50 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 509.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.66 crore in March 2023 down 4.83% from Rs. 95.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.02 crore in March 2023 up 10.54% from Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2022.

    Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.14 in March 2022.

    Intellect Desig shares closed at 466.40 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.75% returns over the last 6 months and -21.77% over the last 12 months.

    Intellect Design Arena
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations615.50546.92509.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations615.50546.92509.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost310.94297.15250.01
    Depreciation32.9331.0526.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.96153.08138.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.6765.6394.12
    Other Income11.4220.1813.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.0985.81107.41
    Interest0.210.900.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.8984.90106.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.8984.90106.45
    Tax32.5821.8024.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.3063.1082.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.3063.1082.31
    Minority Interest-0.46-0.56-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.81-0.5013.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.6662.0395.26
    Equity Share Capital67.8667.7767.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.734.617.14
    Diluted EPS6.444.466.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.734.617.14
    Diluted EPS6.444.466.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Intellect Desig #Intellect Design Arena #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am