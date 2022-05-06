 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intellect Desig Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 509.41 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 509.41 crore in March 2022 up 28.13% from Rs. 397.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.26 crore in March 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 80.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2022 up 30.33% from Rs. 102.75 crore in March 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in March 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 712.25 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 509.41 508.29 397.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 509.41 508.29 397.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 250.01 232.46 194.99
Depreciation 26.50 24.69 19.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.78 142.81 102.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.12 108.34 80.39
Other Income 13.28 10.80 2.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.41 119.14 83.20
Interest 0.95 0.96 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.45 118.18 81.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.45 118.18 81.87
Tax 24.14 13.77 7.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.31 104.41 73.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.31 104.41 73.92
Minority Interest -0.14 -0.45 -1.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.09 -3.11 8.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.26 100.85 80.61
Equity Share Capital 67.28 67.17 66.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.14 7.57 6.07
Diluted EPS 6.83 7.21 5.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.14 7.57 6.07
Diluted EPS 6.83 7.21 5.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
