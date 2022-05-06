Intellect Desig Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 509.41 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.41 crore in March 2022 up 28.13% from Rs. 397.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.26 crore in March 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 80.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.91 crore in March 2022 up 30.33% from Rs. 102.75 crore in March 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in March 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 712.25 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.