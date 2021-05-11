MARKET NEWS

Intellect Desig Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.57 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 397.57 crore in March 2021 up 11.05% from Rs. 358.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.61 crore in March 2021 up 96.65% from Rs. 40.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.75 crore in March 2021 up 73.95% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 822.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 241.73% returns over the last 6 months and 1,065.91% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations397.57382.19358.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations397.57382.19358.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost194.99191.66174.22
Depreciation19.5518.9219.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses102.6494.28127.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3977.3336.97
Other Income2.814.242.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2081.5739.95
Interest1.331.353.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.8780.2236.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax81.8780.2236.13
Tax7.956.001.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.9274.2234.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.9274.2234.84
Minority Interest-1.60-0.10-0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.296.246.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.6180.3740.99
Equity Share Capital66.4966.3366.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.076.073.10
Diluted EPS5.925.753.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.076.073.10
Diluted EPS5.925.753.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Intellect Desig #Intellect Design Arena #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:33 am

