Intellect Desig Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.57 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.57 crore in March 2021 up 11.05% from Rs. 358.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.61 crore in March 2021 up 96.65% from Rs. 40.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.75 crore in March 2021 up 73.95% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 822.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 241.73% returns over the last 6 months and 1,065.91% over the last 12 months.