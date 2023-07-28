Intellect Desig Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 639.38 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 639.38 615.50 541.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 639.38 615.50 541.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 319.16 310.94 265.48 Depreciation 33.97 32.93 28.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 172.58 167.96 158.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.67 103.67 88.92 Other Income 11.96 11.42 9.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.62 115.09 98.68 Interest 0.51 0.21 1.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.11 114.89 97.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 125.11 114.89 97.40 Tax 32.90 32.58 24.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.21 82.30 73.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.21 82.30 73.19 Minority Interest -0.17 -0.46 -0.10 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.42 8.81 -4.32 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.47 90.66 68.77 Equity Share Capital 68.07 67.86 67.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.93 6.73 5.14 Diluted EPS 6.70 6.44 4.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.93 6.73 5.14 Diluted EPS 6.70 6.44 4.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited