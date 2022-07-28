 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intellect Desig Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.30 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 541.30 crore in June 2022 up 32.56% from Rs. 408.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.77 crore in June 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 73.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.76 crore in June 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 116.56 crore in June 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.54 in June 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 654.60 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 541.30 509.41 408.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 541.30 509.41 408.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 265.48 250.01 210.23
Depreciation 28.08 26.50 22.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.82 138.78 97.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.92 94.12 77.54
Other Income 9.76 13.28 16.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.68 107.41 93.87
Interest 1.28 0.95 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.40 106.45 92.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.40 106.45 92.71
Tax 24.21 24.14 14.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.19 82.31 78.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.19 82.31 78.70
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.14 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.32 13.09 -4.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.77 95.26 73.73
Equity Share Capital 67.49 67.28 66.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 7.14 5.54
Diluted EPS 4.94 6.83 5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 7.14 5.54
Diluted EPS 4.94 6.83 5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Intellect Desig #Intellect Design Arena #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.