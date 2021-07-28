MARKET NEWS

Intellect Desig Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 408.35 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 408.35 crore in June 2021 up 18.06% from Rs. 345.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.72 crore in June 2021 up 73.02% from Rs. 42.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.56 crore in June 2021 up 53.98% from Rs. 75.70 crore in June 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 832.90 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.96% returns over the last 6 months and 484.49% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations408.35397.57345.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations408.35397.57345.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost210.23194.99215.63
Depreciation22.6919.553.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses97.89102.6462.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.5480.3963.99
Other Income16.332.817.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.8783.2071.75
Interest1.171.3318.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.7181.8752.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax92.7181.8752.90
Tax14.017.954.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.7073.9248.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.7073.9248.40
Minority Interest-0.22-1.600.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.768.29-5.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.7380.6142.61
Equity Share Capital66.8866.4966.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.546.073.22
Diluted EPS5.275.923.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.546.073.22
Diluted EPS5.275.923.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Intellect Desig #Intellect Design Arena #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

