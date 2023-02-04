 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intellect Desig Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.92 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 546.92 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 508.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.03 crore in December 2022 down 38.49% from Rs. 100.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.86 crore in December 2022 down 18.75% from Rs. 143.83 crore in December 2021.

Intellect Design Arena
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 546.92 527.54 508.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 546.92 527.54 508.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 297.15 267.99 232.46
Depreciation 31.05 29.45 24.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.08 175.59 142.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.63 54.52 108.34
Other Income 20.18 10.89 10.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.81 65.41 119.14
Interest 0.90 0.80 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.90 64.61 118.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.90 64.61 118.18
Tax 21.80 16.16 13.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.10 48.45 104.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.10 48.45 104.41
Minority Interest -0.56 -0.25 -0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.50 -2.44 -3.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.03 45.77 100.85
Equity Share Capital 67.77 67.71 67.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 3.41 7.57
Diluted EPS 4.46 3.29 7.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 3.58 7.57
Diluted EPS 4.46 3.29 7.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited