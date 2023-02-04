Intellect Desig Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.92 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.92 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 508.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.03 crore in December 2022 down 38.49% from Rs. 100.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.86 crore in December 2022 down 18.75% from Rs. 143.83 crore in December 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.57 in December 2021.

