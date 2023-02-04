Intellect Desig Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.92 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

English
    February 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

    Net Sales at Rs 546.92 crore in December 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 508.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.03 crore in December 2022 down 38.49% from Rs. 100.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.86 crore in December 2022 down 18.75% from Rs. 143.83 crore in December 2021.

    Intellect Design Arena
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations546.92527.54508.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations546.92527.54508.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost297.15267.99232.46
    Depreciation31.0529.4524.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses153.08175.59142.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6354.52108.34
    Other Income20.1810.8910.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.8165.41119.14
    Interest0.900.800.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.9064.61118.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.9064.61118.18
    Tax21.8016.1613.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.1048.45104.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.1048.45104.41
    Minority Interest-0.56-0.25-0.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.50-2.44-3.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.0345.77100.85
    Equity Share Capital67.7767.7167.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.613.417.57
    Diluted EPS4.463.297.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.613.587.57
    Diluted EPS4.463.297.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited