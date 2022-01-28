Intellect Desig Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 508.29 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.29 crore in December 2021 up 32.99% from Rs. 382.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.85 crore in December 2021 up 25.49% from Rs. 80.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.83 crore in December 2021 up 43.13% from Rs. 100.49 crore in December 2020.

Intellect Desig EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.07 in December 2020.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 732.60 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 130.41% over the last 12 months.