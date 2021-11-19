Integrated Ther Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.69 crore, up 133.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.69 crore in September 2021 up 133.71% from Rs. 11.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021 down 913.34% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021 down 137.13% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020.

Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.32 on December 09, 2019 (BSE)