Integrated Ther Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 91.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Thermoplastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2022 down 91.43% from Rs. 20.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022 down 497.04% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 1387.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Integrated Thermoplastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|5.84
|20.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|5.84
|20.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.77
|1.86
|22.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.57
|4.21
|-3.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.78
|1.00
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.12
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.12
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-1.25
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.90
|-1.25
|-0.42
|Interest
|0.11
|0.18
|-1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.01
|-1.43
|1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.01
|-1.43
|1.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.01
|-1.43
|1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.01
|-1.43
|1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|6.29
|6.29
|6.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.97
|-2.27
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-7.97
|-2.27
|2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.97
|-2.27
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-7.97
|-2.27
|2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited