Integrated Ther Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 91.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2022 down 91.43% from Rs. 20.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022 down 497.04% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 1387.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)