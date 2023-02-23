Integrated Ther Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 72.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Thermoplastics are:Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 72.38% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.35% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 down 115.04% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
|Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
|Integrated Thermoplastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.61
|--
|26.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.61
|--
|26.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|27.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.05
|--
|-2.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.75
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.30
|1.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-1.18
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-1.18
|-0.76
|Interest
|--
|1.83
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-3.01
|-1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.56
|-3.01
|-1.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.56
|-3.01
|-1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.56
|-3.01
|-1.63
|Equity Share Capital
|6.29
|6.29
|6.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.07
|-4.78
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-4.07
|-4.78
|-2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.07
|-4.78
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-4.07
|-4.78
|-2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited