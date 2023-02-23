 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Integrated Ther Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 72.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Thermoplastics are:Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 72.38% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.35% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 down 115.04% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021. Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
Integrated Thermoplastics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.61--26.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.61--26.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----27.93
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.05---2.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.660.750.84
Depreciation0.130.130.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.340.301.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.56-1.18-0.77
Other Income0.000.000.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.56-1.18-0.76
Interest--1.830.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.56-3.01-1.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.56-3.01-1.16
Tax----0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.56-3.01-1.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.56-3.01-1.63
Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
Diluted EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
Diluted EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Integrated Ther #Integrated Thermoplastics #Plastics #Results
first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am