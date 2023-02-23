English
    Integrated Ther Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 72.38% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Thermoplastics are:Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 72.38% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.35% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 down 115.04% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
    Integrated Thermoplastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.61--26.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.61--26.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----27.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.05---2.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.750.84
    Depreciation0.130.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.301.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.56-1.18-0.77
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.56-1.18-0.76
    Interest--1.830.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.56-3.01-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.56-3.01-1.16
    Tax----0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.56-3.01-1.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.56-3.01-1.63
    Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
    Diluted EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
    Diluted EPS-4.07-4.78-2.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
