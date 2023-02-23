Integrated Ther Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 72.38% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.61 -- 26.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.61 -- 26.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 27.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.05 -- -2.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.66 0.75 0.84 Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.34 0.30 1.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.56 -1.18 -0.77 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.56 -1.18 -0.76 Interest -- 1.83 0.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.56 -3.01 -1.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.56 -3.01 -1.16 Tax -- -- 0.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.56 -3.01 -1.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.56 -3.01 -1.63 Equity Share Capital 6.29 6.29 6.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.07 -4.78 -2.59 Diluted EPS -4.07 -4.78 -2.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.07 -4.78 -2.59 Diluted EPS -4.07 -4.78 -2.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited