Integrated Ther Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 66.61% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Thermoplastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in December 2021 down 66.61% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021 down 142.6% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 down 121.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.
Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
|Integrated Thermoplastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.84
|26.69
|17.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.84
|26.69
|17.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.86
|27.93
|16.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.21
|-2.60
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.84
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|1.16
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.77
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.76
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.18
|0.40
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-1.16
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-1.16
|-0.63
|Tax
|--
|0.47
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|-1.63
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-1.63
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|6.29
|6.29
|6.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-2.59
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-2.59
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-2.59
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-2.59
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
