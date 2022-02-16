Integrated Ther Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 66.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in December 2021 down 66.61% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021 down 142.6% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 down 121.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)