Integrated Ther Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, down 14.24% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Thermoplastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 20.38 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 25.15% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 169.86% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.
|Integrated Thermoplastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.48
|11.42
|20.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.48
|11.42
|20.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.81
|10.72
|18.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-2.36
|-0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.77
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.62
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|1.56
|0.62
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|1.56
|0.62
|Interest
|--
|1.83
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.27
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-0.27
|-0.79
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.47
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|0.20
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|0.20
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|6.29
|6.29
|6.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.32
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.32
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.32
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.32
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
