Integrated Ther Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, down 14.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 20.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 25.15% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 169.86% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Integrated Ther shares closed at 5.32 on December 09, 2019 (BSE)