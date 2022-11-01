 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Integrated Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 65.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 65.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 41.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.88 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 67.97% over the last 12 months.

Integrated Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.02 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.02 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.07 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.09 -0.11
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.08 -0.11
Interest -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.08 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.08 -0.15
Tax -0.01 -0.02 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.06 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.06 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.02 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.02 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Integrated Cap #Integrated Capital Services #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.