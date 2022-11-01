Integrated Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 65.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 65.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 41.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.88 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 67.97% over the last 12 months.