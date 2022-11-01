English
    Integrated Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 65.71% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 65.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 41.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.88 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 67.97% over the last 12 months.

    Integrated Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.070.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.09-0.11
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.08-0.11
    Interest----0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.08-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.08-0.15
    Tax-0.01-0.02-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.06-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.06-0.12
    Equity Share Capital3.563.563.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.02-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.02-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.02-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.02-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

