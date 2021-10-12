Integrated Cap Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 34.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 34.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 25.48% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 2.63 on October 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.41% returns over the last 6 months and 130.70% over the last 12 months.