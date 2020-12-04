Integrated Cap Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.01 Crore, Down 81.84% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 81.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020 down 137.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.09 on December 03, 2020 (BSE)