App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integrated Cap Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 82.6% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2019 down 82.6% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 53.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.00 on September 27, 2019 (BSE)

Integrated Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.150.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.070.150.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.060.14
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.090.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.010.12
Other Income0.000.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.010.12
Interest0.050.050.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.05-0.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.05-0.05
Tax-0.030.020.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.07-0.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.07-0.14
Equity Share Capital3.563.563.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.02-0.02-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.02-0.02-0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.02-0.02-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.02-0.02-0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Integrated Cap #Integrated Capital Services #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.