Integrated Cap Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 82.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2019 down 82.6% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 53.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018.
Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.00 on September 27, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:24 pm