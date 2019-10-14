Integrated Cap Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 82.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2019 down 82.6% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 53.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.00 on September 27, 2019 (BSE)