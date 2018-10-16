Integrated Cap Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 3.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2018 down 3.33% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018 down 13.19% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2018 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2017.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 4.20 on September 28, 2018 (BSE)