Integrated Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 1218.18% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 1218.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2022 down 6318.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 down 9780% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 7.91 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 196.25% returns over the last 6 months and 253.12% over the last 12 months.

Integrated Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.11 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.11 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.26 0.06 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.08 0.00 -0.16
Other Income 0.23 0.00 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.85 0.00 0.04
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.86 -0.04 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.86 -0.04 0.00
Tax -0.95 -0.01 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.91 -0.03 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.91 -0.03 0.06
Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.01 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.01 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:22 pm
