Integrated Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 1218.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 1218.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2022 down 6318.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 down 9780% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 7.91 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 196.25% returns over the last 6 months and 253.12% over the last 12 months.