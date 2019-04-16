Integrated Cap Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 83.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 83.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019 down 372.76% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 352.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.10 on April 10, 2019 (BSE)