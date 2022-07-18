 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Integrated Cap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 57.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 57.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 62.93% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.73 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.27% over the last 12 months.

Integrated Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.22 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.22 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 5.26 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -5.08 -0.03
Other Income 0.01 0.23 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -4.85 -0.03
Interest -- 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -4.86 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -4.86 -0.07
Tax -0.02 -0.95 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -3.91 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -3.91 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.35 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.35 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.35 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.35 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 08:33 am
