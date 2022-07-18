Integrated Cap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 57.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 57.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 62.93% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.73 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.27% over the last 12 months.